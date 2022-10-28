Suspect in Pelosi attack had a dark internet presence

David DePape, the 42-year-old man identified by San Francisco police on Friday as being the main suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, has a history of posting right-leaning sentiments to social media.

Described by an acquaintance in an interview with CNN as being "out of touch with reality," DePape was known to share conspiracy theories to his Facebook page and blogs relating to COVID-19, the 2020 election and the events of Jan.6.

Following the attack on Pelosi Friday, during which he violently assaulted the 82-year-old man with a hammer in front of police officers, Facebook has de-activated DePape's page, but reports have indicated that last year he shared several videos by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell disputing the results of the 2020 election, as well as anti-vaccine propaganda and anti-LGBTQ memes.

A personal blog kept by DePape called godisloving, which has also since been de-activated, is described by KTVU Investigative Reporter Evan Sernoffsky as containing manifestos railing against censorship and government control.

Initially it was reported that DePape arrived at the Pelosi house on Friday in only his underwear, but that has since been walked back.

"A blog run by David Depape, the Berkley man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, has articles titled 'Hitler did nothing wrong,' 'Black pilled,' and 'Pedophile normalization,'" Tweets Daily Dot reporter Mikael Thalen, along with images of posts taken from yet another blog kept by Depape called frenlyfrens which requires a subscription to read.

A statement issued by Nancy Pelosi following the attack on her husband details that Mr. Pelosi "underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery."