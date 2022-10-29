Early Saturday morning Donald Trump took to his Truth Social page to snarl that he is being treated unfairly because he is under investigation for what he calls "bullsh*t" before raging that "Our country is going to HELL!!!"

With the former president under investigation by the Department of Justice on multiple fronts, while also facing civil lawsuits and investigations in New York and Georgia, Trump expressed dismay at his own plight while saying prosecutors should be focusing on President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

According to Trump, "Can you imagine that I am constantly under investigation for 'bullshit,' while Hunter Biden, whose Crimes are MANY, DEEP, fully documented on his Laptop from Hell (and elsewhere!), and often times directly involve his father, Joe, 'the Big Guy,' sits back and doesn't have a care in the World."

He then added, "The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has been told to do NOTHING, other than make a 'sweetheart' deal, if even that. There are two sets of 'Justice' in the now Communist USA. Our Country is going to HELL!!!"

Previously he complained, "The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as the Election rages, an unwritten 'NO NO' in Law and Politics. The Document Hoax Case I thought was over based on the fact that the documents were declassified, but more importantly based on the history of past Presidents and the way they were treated. The Clinton 'Socks Case' is conclusive, the Presidential Record Act is great & easy to understand, & my Fourth Amendment Rights were violated with the Raid on Mar-a-Lago!"