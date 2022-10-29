Trump takes jab at DeSantis on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump recently took a political jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation about the possibility of him running for president in 2024.

According to Business Insider, Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday, October 27, and shared a political ad targeting the Republican governor.

In the clip, a female commentator can be heard saying, "The only way DeSantis is going to become the Republican nominee is if Trump chooses not to run and endorses him or dies." She also insisted that devout Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters would never turn their backs on the former president.

Along with the clip, Trump wrote in bold letters, "I AGREE."

Trump's posting of the new clip follows a series of targeted barbs he's made toward DeSantis. Although Trump did endorse DeSantis during his gubernatorial campaign in 2018, their dynamic has shifted since then.

Neither of the two Republican figures has officially announced their bid for president but speculation has been mounting for the last several months.

As Trump continues to push false claims about the 2020 presidential election, DeSantis has become a driving force in the political party. In fact, Democrats have also expressed concern about DeSantis because he's seen as being far worse than the former president.

Speaking to The Hill, one Democratic strategist shared his perspective. "To me, DeSantis is the scarier prospect," the Democratic strategist said. "He's a smarter version of Trump, he's way more strategic, and he doesn't have a hundred lawsuits at his feet."

The strategist added, "If Trump goes bust, and he very well may, he's the main guy I'd be watching."