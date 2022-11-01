“Carpetbagger from New Jersey”: Oz mocked for not knowing where Pennsylvania is on the map

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is being mocked for inaccurately claiming that the state of Pennsylvania borders the Atlantic Ocean.

On Monday, October 31, Oz appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity where he discussed his electoral race against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) as they fight to replace Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

At one point during the discussion, he said, "Pennsylvania is too important. This is important, we do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast until you get to Maine if I don't hold this seat. And there has been a Republican senator in Pennsylvania most of my life. I'm gonna keep one here as well."

While Oz does have beachfront homes in Florida, Mediaite explains why his remarks on Pennsylvania are deeply inaccurate. "His Pennsylvania properties do not back up to Pennsylvania's coastline because Pennsylvania has no coastline," the news outlet notes.

"That did not stop Oz from pitching a very special message to voters Monday night," Mediaite adds. "In essence, Oz asked them to make him the state's next senator so the east coast can keep its Republican representation."

Since Oz has been on the campaign trail, he's defended himself amid accusations of him being a "carpetbagger from New Jersey who only registered to vote in the state in 2020," the outlet reports.

Watch the video below or at this link.