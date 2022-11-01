Supreme Court rejects Graham’s bid to block subpoena that Clarence Thomas referred to full court

The "appeal presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order said

By David Edwards

Published November 1, 2022 3:11PM (EDT)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is seen during a Senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, August, 4, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is seen during a Senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, August, 4, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., request to block a lower court's decision ordering him to testify in a Georgia case about interference in the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday, Graham asked the high court to block a subpoena from the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and others.

A Tuesday order from the Supreme Court refused to block the lower court's ruling.

"The application for stay and an injunction pending appeal presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order said. "The order heretofore entered by Justice [Clarence] Thomas is vacated."

Read the order below.


By David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Lindsey Graham Partner Politics Raw Story Supreme Court

Trending Articles from Salon