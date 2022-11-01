Supreme Court rejects Graham’s bid to block subpoena that Clarence Thomas referred to full court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., request to block a lower court's decision ordering him to testify in a Georgia case about interference in the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday, Graham asked the high court to block a subpoena from the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and others.

A Tuesday order from the Supreme Court refused to block the lower court's ruling.

"The application for stay and an injunction pending appeal presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order said. "The order heretofore entered by Justice [Clarence] Thomas is vacated."

Read the order below.