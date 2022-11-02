"I'm bringing in the big guns": Kari Lake hires Trump lawyer as she gears up for election challenges

The election denialist that is the GOP nominee for governor of Arizona has hired an attorney closely linked to Donald Trump to lead her legal efforts.

Kari Lake brought on Harmeet Dhillon, a member of the Republican National Committee, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Dhillon Law Group has been retained by Donald Trump on the subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The firm has also represented Michael Flynn, Sebastian Gorka, and Women for America First.

Lake said, "I'm bringing in the big guns."

The GOP candidate announced Dhillon's role only days after the California lawyer wrote a conspiratorial post questioning the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi.

