"I'm bringing in the big guns": Kari Lake hires Trump lawyer as she gears up for election challenges

The election denier has refused to say whether she would accept the election results if she loses

By Bob Brigham

Published November 2, 2022 10:41AM (EDT)

Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake holds up a sledgehammer as she speaks to supporters that are waiting around as ballots continue to be counted during her primary election night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 03, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake holds up a sledgehammer as she speaks to supporters that are waiting around as ballots continue to be counted during her primary election night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 03, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

The election denialist that is the GOP nominee for governor of Arizona has hired an attorney closely linked to Donald Trump to lead her legal efforts.

Kari Lake brought on Harmeet Dhillon, a member of the Republican National Committee, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Dhillon Law Group has been retained by Donald Trump on the subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The firm has also represented Michael Flynn, Sebastian Gorka, and Women for America First.

Lake said, "I'm bringing in the big guns."

The GOP candidate announced Dhillon's role only days after the California lawyer wrote a conspiratorial post questioning the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi.

Read the full report.


By Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Elections Kari Lake Partner Politics Raw Story

Trending Articles from Salon