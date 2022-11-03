"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means

State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition of "objectively."

In a hearing on Thursday, Trump attorney Chris Kise objected to the potential appointment of a court monitor that has been requested by New York Attorney Letitia James after the former president created a new company that could be used to shield his wealth from court rulings.

James' office is suing the Trump Organization for alleged real estate fraud. Trump has recently launched a counter-lawsuit.

"Here we go," Colin Kalmbacher reported from the Thursday hearing. "An actual upbraiding from the court for the Trump Org."

"Objectively according to whom?" Kise asked the judge.

"Objectively doesn't mean according to anybody. Objectively means objectively," Engoron replied.

Kalmbacher noted that the New York Attorney General's office previously accused the Trump Organization of "using objectively false factual assumptions like inflated square footage."

Engoron has indicated that he may rule on the need for a court-appointed monitor for the Trump Organization on Thursday.