Nigella Lawson is going on tour — here’s where you can see her live

Packed with thoughtful, personal essays and easygoing recipes, Nigella Lawson's latest cookbook, "Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories," landed on U.S. shelves in April 2021 — and now, she's hitting the road to celebrate it.
Known for her several cooking shows, books, and other projects, "Eat, Cook, Repeat" is Lawson's 12th cookbook. Centered on the ways in which home cooking is deeply personal, she rejects prescriptive, rigid attitudes towards food in favor of an intuitive approach. With playful, eclectic chapters (think: "A Loving Defense of Brown Food" and "A is for Anchovy"), this book is one home cooks will reach for again and again.
Throughout the month of November, Lawson will be visiting 16 cities to "share the rhythms and rituals of life spent in the kitchen." Some very special guests will also be popping in along the way — like Dan Souza in Boston, Ina Garten in Brooklyn, and many, many more. See below for the full list of tour dates, and head to Fane to purchase tickets in your city.
- November 7, 2022 – Boston, MA: Emerson Colonial Theatre
- November 9, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY: Kings Theatre
- November 10, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA: Kimmel Cultural Campus
- November 12, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA: Granada Theatre
- November 13, 2022 – Seattle, WA: Benaroya Hall
- November 14, 2022 – San Francisco, CA: Sydney Goldstein Theatre
- November 16, 2022 – Santa Rosa, CA: Luther Burbank Center
- November 17, 2022 – Dallas, TX: DMA Arts and Letters Live
- November 18, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT: Eccles Theater
- November 19, 2022 – Overland Park, KS: Midwest Trust Center
- November 21, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN: Hennepin Theater Trust
- November 22, 2022 – Austin, TX: The Long Center
- November 23, 2022 – Toronto, Canada: Massey Hall
- November 26, 2022 – Irvine, CA: Irvine Barclay Theatre
- November 27, 2022 – Houston, TX: The Cullen Theater
- November 29, 2022 – Canton, OH: Stark Library
