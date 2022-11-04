Nigella Lawson is going on tour — here’s where you can see her live

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Packed with thoughtful, personal essays and easygoing recipes, Nigella Lawson's latest cookbook, "Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories," landed on U.S. shelves in April 2021 — and now, she's hitting the road to celebrate it.

Known for her several cooking shows, books, and other projects, "Eat, Cook, Repeat" is Lawson's 12th cookbook. Centered on the ways in which home cooking is deeply personal, she rejects prescriptive, rigid attitudes towards food in favor of an intuitive approach. With playful, eclectic chapters (think: "A Loving Defense of Brown Food" and "A is for Anchovy"), this book is one home cooks will reach for again and again.

Throughout the month of November, Lawson will be visiting 16 cities to "share the rhythms and rituals of life spent in the kitchen." Some very special guests will also be popping in along the way — like Dan Souza in Boston, Ina Garten in Brooklyn, and many, many more. See below for the full list of tour dates, and head to Fane to purchase tickets in your city.