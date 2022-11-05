Does Herschel Walker really think he could beat Mike Tyson in a fight?

As a Pro Bowl NFL running back in 1988, Herschel Walker thought he could beat boxer Mike Tyson, who at the time was the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Walker's view was recounted by former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin, who was promoting TradeZing, an investor website, Fox News reported.

Irvin described meeting Walker after was drafted by the team in 1988.

"One of the first things Herschel said to me was, 'Mike, you know, I really think I could beat Mike Tyson,'" Irvin said.

"This was when Mike Tyson was hitting you in the head, and your whole body just exploded," Irving explained. "I said, 'Dude, why you talking like this? What is this? Some death wish? What are you talking about?' But he was dead serious."

"He looked at me and was like, 'I'm telling you, Mike, I can beat him.' He believes he can do [anything] and beat everybody at everything," Irvin added.

The following year, in 1989, DJ Jazzy and the Fresh Prince, also known as Will Smith, released the single, "I think I Can Beat Mike Tyson" from their third studio album, "And in This Corner..." The music video for the song featured Tyson, promoter Don King, and comedian Chris Rock. Over three decades later, Smith would slap Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Walker, who has also claimed he has a better résumé than former President Barack Obama, is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).