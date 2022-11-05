During an interview with Newsmax on Friday, former GOP Alaska Gov. and House candidate Sarah Palin championed white suburban women in grocery stores as change makers during the midterm elections.

"Four days left until the election," host Eric Bolling said in the intro to the segment with Palin. "The left is on the ropes. They're scared, and they should be. The red wave is real, and it's coming."

Referencing a recent Wall Street Journal article citing data indicating that white women are swinging Republican more and more, Bolling asked Palin to weigh in with her views on the matter.

"It doesn't surprise me," Palin said. "White suburban women, they're the ones in the grocery stores. They're the ones out there making sure their kids are safe walking to school and getting home. And they see that the trajectory we are on in our country, it's not good, it's going down, and something has to change."

According to The Wall Street Journal article referenced by Bolling, Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio gathered data showing that "54% of white suburban women think the U.S. is already in a recession and 74% think the economy is headed in the wrong direction."

"It's absolutely true that these women have shifted their gaze more on the economy than abortion," Democratic pollster Molly Murphy said in a quote to WSJ regarding the stats. "A majority are feeling financial strain in this economy."

"We're not embracing the status quo. We want a change," Palin said on Friday.

When Bolling points out that white suburban women were the reason Trump was elected in 2016, Palin lit up.

"White suburban women, well, most women in general, we're not stupid," Palin said. "We do see that the Biden and Pelosi policies are creating the havoc that we see across our country, and that includes the problem we're facing with crime . . . and again, white suburban women, we want change."

