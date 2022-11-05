Palin looks to "white suburban women in grocery stores" to make changes during midterms

"White suburban women, well, most women in general, we're not stupid," Palin said in an interview on Friday

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published November 5, 2022 10:31AM (EDT)

Sarah Palin conducts interview for Lindell TV during CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Sarah Palin conducts interview for Lindell TV during CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Texas 2022 conference at Hilton Anatole. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

During an interview with Newsmax on Friday, former GOP Alaska Gov. and House candidate Sarah Palin championed white suburban women in grocery stores as change makers during the midterm elections. 

"Four days left until the election," host Eric Bolling said in the intro to the segment with Palin. "The left is on the ropes. They're scared, and they should be. The red wave is real, and it's coming."

Referencing a recent Wall Street Journal article citing data indicating that white women are swinging Republican more and more, Bolling asked Palin to weigh in with her views on the matter.

Related

Ignore the polls, and remember to breathe: Nothing about the midterms is carved in stone

"It doesn't surprise me," Palin said. "White suburban women, they're the ones in the grocery stores. They're the ones out there making sure their kids are safe walking to school and getting home. And they see that the trajectory we are on in our country, it's not good, it's going down, and something has to change."

According to The Wall Street Journal article referenced by Bolling, Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio gathered data showing that "54% of white suburban women think the U.S. is already in a recession and 74% think the economy is headed in the wrong direction."

"It's absolutely true that these women have shifted their gaze more on the economy than abortion," Democratic pollster Molly Murphy said in a quote to WSJ regarding the stats. "A majority are feeling financial strain in this economy."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"We're not embracing the status quo. We want a change," Palin said on Friday. 

When Bolling points out that white suburban women were the reason Trump was elected in 2016, Palin lit up.

"White suburban women, well, most women in general, we're not stupid," Palin said. "We do see that the Biden and Pelosi policies are creating the havoc that we see across our country, and that includes the problem we're facing with crime . . . and again, white suburban women, we want change." 

Watch a clip from the segment here:

Read more

about this topic


By Kelly McClure

Kelly McClure is a journalist and fiction writer who lives in New Orleans. She is Salon's Nights and Weekends editor, and her work has been featured in Vulture, The A.V. Club, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Nylon, Vice, and elsewhere. She is the author of Something is Always Happening Somewhere

MORE FROM Kelly McClure

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Aggregate Sarah Palin

Trending Articles from Salon