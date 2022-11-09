Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says

“He has come over like four times confronting my husband because he thought he was a Democrat," wife told 911

By Travis Gettys

Published November 9, 2022 4:00AM (EST)

Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images)
Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family.

Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.

"My neighbor just shot my dad," the victim's son told dispatchers. "[He] has come over multiple times making statements. He's insane."

The caller's mother sobbed in the background and told dispatchers the 43-year-old King had been cutting grass and doing yardwork when she went inside to let their dog out, and that's when she heard gunshots.

"I look in the backyard and that man is walking away from my husband and my husband is on the ground," the woman told dispatchers. "He has come over like four times confronting my husband because he thought he was a Democrat, Why, why … Please, I don't understand."

The 26-year-old Combs was arrested a short time later while driving away from the shooting scene with his father.

His bond was set at $950,000 on suspicion of murder.


By Travis Gettys

MORE FROM Travis Gettys

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Partner Politics Raw Story

Trending Articles from Salon