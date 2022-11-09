“Wounded” Trump is “furious” and blaming Melania for his decision to endorse Oz: report

Trump described the Oz pick as "not her best decision," according to the NY Times' Maggie Haberman

By Brad Reed

Published November 9, 2022 12:32PM (EST)

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (JNI/Star Max/GC Images/Getty)
Donald Trump and Melania Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (JNI/Star Max/GC Images/Getty)

Still more reports are coming in about former President Donald Trump's angry reactions to seeing some of his hand-picked candidates face defeat during Tuesday's midterm elections.

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman chimed in on Twitter with her own dispatch that claimed the twice-impeached former president is now even blaming former first lady Melania Trump for some of his own poor endorsements.

"Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz -- including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him," Haberman writes.

Haberman also reports that the losses of Trump-backed candidates such as Oz and Don Bolduc may impact his decision to announce his third presidential campaign next week.

"There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will, but it's risky and would be acknowledging he's wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case," she writes.

Trump started teasing his third presidential campaign earlier this week, and he also issued a warning against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against pursuing the presidency in 2024.

"I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump said of a potential DeSantis White House run. "I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base would not like it — I don't think it would be good for the party."


