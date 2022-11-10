McEnany issues stark warning to Trump on 2024 after midterm collapse: "He needs to put on pause"

Kayleigh McEnany, former White House Press Secretary under the Trump administration, has a clear warning for former President Donald Trump.

According to McEnany, now a Fox News television personality, the former president should hold off on announcing his 2024 presidential bid.

As midterm elections come to a close, Trump has danced around the possibility of a "major announcement" being shared on Nov. 15. However, Trump's remarks came prior to the Republican Party's overall midterm election performance, which is a bit worse than anticipated.

Because of the unexpected outcome, McEnany weighed in on the impending announcement saying she believes Trump should "put it on pause."

Instead of turning the party's focus to Trump, McEnany believes the main focus should be the upcoming Senate run-off between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Trump-backed Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R), which is scheduled for Dec. 6.

"There's a very real likelihood it could all come down to Georgia. And what does that give you heebie-jeebies of? It gives you the heebie-jeebies of last time around in 2020," said McEnany.

"Every ounce of Republican energy, every last ounce needs to go into that Georgia race because it could potentially be what makes or breaks the Senate," she continued. "Getting Herschel Walker over the finish line, I know there's a temptation to start talking about 2024. No, no, no, no, no. 2022 is not over."

McEnany went on to make her stance clear saying, "I think he (Trump) needs to put it on pause. Absolutely."

However, McEnany admitted that she is aware that the former president would ultimately "make his own decision."

"But if I'm advising any contender, (Florida GOP Gov. Ron) DeSantis, Trump, whomever … no one announces 2024 until we get through Dec. 6."

Speaking to the Associated Press, Jason Miller, a former advisor for Trump, admitted he agrees. "I'll be advising him that he move his announcement until after the Georgia runoff," he told the news outlet. "Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now."

Watch the video below or at this link.