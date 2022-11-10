Trump melts down on Truth Social over report that he blames Melania for Dr. Oz endorsement

Former President Donald Trump continues to lash out on his Twitter knockoff app Truth Social over reports that he became enraged when candidates whom he endorsed lost their elections in Tuesday's midterm contests.

On Wednesday, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman reported that Trump was beside himself because Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis – his most likely competitor for the 2024 presidential nomination – easily won a second term.

Trump posted, "There is a Fake Story being promulgated by third rate reporter Maggie Hagaman of the Failing New York Times, that I am blaming our great former First Lady, Melania, and Sean Hannity, that I was angry with their pushing me to Endorse Dr. Oz. First of all Oz is a wonderful guy who really worked hard and was a very good candidate, but he WAS LONG IN THE RACE before I ever Endorsed him, they had NOTHING to do with it, he was not a 'denier' (his mistake!), & I was not at all ANGRY. Fake News!"

The former president also said, "I'd like to apologize to Melania and Sean Hannity for all of the Fake News and fictional stories (made up out of thin air, with no sources despite them claiming there are!), being dumped on you by reporters and 'News' Organizations who know these stories are not true. The Fake News Media is 'Crazed' and totally out of control. I only wish the public could understand how really corrupt and crooked they are. They MAKE UP stories and then push them down your throats. Our Country is in big trouble!"

Trump even attacked right-wing Fox News during his rant.

"Despite having picked so many winners," Trump posted, "I have to put up with the Fake News. For me, Fox News was always gone, even in 2015-16 when I began my 'journey,' but now they're really gone. Such an opportunity for another media outlet to make an absolute fortune, and do good for America. Let's see what happens?'"

The former president complained, "For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don't believe it. I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn't the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a 'Stable Genius.'"

Drawing on his familiar voter fraud themes, Trump also ranted about two key races in western states: Arizona's gubernatorial race, and the U.S. Senate race in Nevada. And he mentioned Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial nominee, and Adam Laxalt, Nevada's Republican Senate hopeful.

Trump posted, "Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country. Arizona even said 'by the end of the week!'' - They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win!"