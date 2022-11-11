Trump had a meltdown over DeSantis on Truth Social

Donald Trump's former secretary of state is the latest member of his cabinet who has spoken out against the former president.

"Conservatives are elected when we deliver. Not when we just rail on social media," Pompeo posted to Twitter. "That's how we can win. We fight for families and a strong America."

Pompeo also served as Trump's director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The scolding came after Trump lashed out on his Truth Social website.

Trump attacked Fox News and Rupert Murdoch for giving supportive coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump also claimed he had the Department of Justice intervene for DeSantis in Florida's 2018 gubernatorial race.

Pompeo urges a solutions-based approach.

"We had some wins. But it's clear that simply railing about problems isn't enough," he wrote. "We need solutions. And to show our plan to bring back a strong America."

Pompeo's criticism came only days before Trump is expected to announce a 2024 comeback bid in a primetime address from Mar-a-Lago.