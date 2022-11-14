Ron Johnson says Biden is "compromised" by China

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said on Sunday that he has a "feeling" that President Joe Biden is "compromised" by China.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Johnson about his expectations for an upcoming meeting between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"It's hard to say," Johnson said. "We'll get some kind of readout from it. But again, I just — my feeling is that Joe Biden is highly compromised."

Johnson pointed to the end of a Trump-era policy, the China Initiative, that was criticized as a blunt instrument for cracking down on espionage by China.

"There's only one explanation," Johnson insisted. "Joe Biden is compromised."

"I've been asking the question for months," Bartiromo agreed. "Absurd."

But many, including Just Security, called for the program to be canceled following Donald Trump's presidency.

"The reverberating effects within the scientific community threaten to undermine the primacy of U.S. science and technology at a time when the pandemic and climate change have become predominant threats to Americans' health and prosperity," the organization noted earlier this year.

Watch below: