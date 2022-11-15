Trump shares demonic QAnon conspiracy on Truth Social ahead of his “big announcement”

Donald Trump shared a QAnon meme about a biblical demon as he continued to tease his announcement of another White House campaign.

The former president amplified the meme suggesting that he risked his wealth and the safety of his "warm and loving family" by entering politics to fight global poverty and end ritualized child abuse in a clear embrace of the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory.

"What does he get out of this?" asks the post, originally shared by a user called God_Bless_Trump. "Does he want to make the U.S./world a better place for his family and for those good and decent people who have long been taken advantage of? Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of mass murders occurring to satisfy Moloch? Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of children being kidnapped, drugged, and raped while leaders/law enforcement of the world turn a blind eye?"

"Perhaps he was tired of seeing how certain races/countries were being constantly abused and kept in need/poor/and suffering for a specific purpose," the post adds. "Perhaps he could not in good conscious (sic) see the world burn."