"Shame on them!": Trump complains SCOTUS he packed with own picks "always" rules against him

Former President Donald Trump this week lashed out at the United States Supreme Court after it refused to intervene to block congressional access to his tax returns.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president complained not only about the ruling on his taxes, but also about the court's refusal to hear a lawsuit aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election.

"Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!" Trump complained. "It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond."

In fact, Trump was the only president in roughly five decades who did not release his tax returns prior to taking office. President Joe Biden's taxes have been publicly available for years.

"The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, and has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price," Trump continued. "They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!"

Trump appointed one third of the justices who currently sit on the Supreme Court and they have consistently made rulings favored by the American conservative movement, most famously when they struck down the precedent established by Roe v. Wade earlier this year.