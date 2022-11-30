Herschel Walker told a campaign audience earlier this year that he had special insight about the U.S.-Mexico border because he lives in Texas.

However, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, where officials are facing pressure to investigate exactly where he resides as voters are already casting ballots for the Dec. 6 special election, reported CNN.

"I live in Texas," Walker said in January, during a speech to University of Georgia College Republicans. "I went down to the border off and on sometimes."

Earlier in that same speech, Walker, a former football standout at the university, said he had decided to run for Georgia's Senate seat while at his home in Texas.

"Everyone asks me, why did I decide to run for a Senate seat? Because to be honest with you, this is never something I ever, ever, ever thought in my life I'd ever do, and that's the honest truth," Walker said. "As I was sitting in my home in Texas, I was sitting in my home in Texas, and I was seeing what was going on in this country. I was seeing what was going on in this country with how they were trying to divide people."

Georgia Democrats have called for an immediate investigation into Walker's residency, and whether he lied about it to get onto the ballot.