“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.

On CNN that afternoon, analyst Gloria Borger tore into him — and in to Republicans who could be demanding he be excluded from running for president, who are instead continuing to sit silent.

"Donald Trump wrote — and I'm just quoting him, this is his words, referring to the 'massive fraud', and I don't know if that's about Hunter Biden's laptop and Twitter suppressing the story, or about the election fraud that didn't happen, or whatever — 'A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution!'"

"And then he came out and said, I never said what I said, I never said what I wrote," added Borger. "It's getting absurd. It's ridiculous at this point. And Larry Hogan, Republican governor of Maryland for now, who is going to probably challenge him for president, tweeted today, 'I can't believe this even has to be said, but the Constitution is not the problem.'"

The problem, though, continued Borger, is that only a small handful of Republicans are following Hogan's lead on this.

"Ambassador John Bolton, former National Security Adviser, came out today and said, if nobody will challenge him and say this is un-American, I'm going to run for president myself if nobody is going to repudiate him," said Borger. "So at some point, somebody in the Republican Party has to say, you shouldn't be president of the United States."

Watch below or at this link.