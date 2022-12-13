Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House

Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office.

Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it. During a recent appearance on "The Eric Metaxas Radio Show," conservative radio host Eric Metaxas asked Stone about his thoughts on the existence of the "supernatural."

That's when Stone claimed to have seen the "portal" himself. "I think that… a portal, a demonic portal, opened above the White House around the time that the Bidens moved in," Stone said.

He added, "This was brought to my attention by a Christian who lives in north Florida who sent me a bunch of documents and also a bunch of notations from the Bible about portals."

Stone admitted that he was initially skeptical before saying:

So, I was skeptical about it but I looked at the photos. Also, there's a live cam where you can actually see in real-time and there does appear to be something above the White House… At first you say, "Oh, maybe it's a reflection. Maybe it's an aerostat balloon. Maybe there's a logical [explanation.]"

Out of concern, Stone also claims to have called a friend in law enforcement who works for the police department in Arlington, Va. According to Stone, his friend claims he found something.

"He called me back about two-and-a-half hours later and said, 'You're not going to believe this, but there's definitely something there. Other people were there photographing it,'" Stone claims he was told.

Per Mediaite, Stone said, "if one zooms in on whatever is floating above the Biden White House, it can be seen 'swirling like a cauldron.'"