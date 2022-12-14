Kari Lake mocked for story about UPS driver “devastated” that “they stole another election” from her

"I'll wait until DHL weighs in," a Twitter user wrote

By Brad Reed

Published December 14, 2022 11:30AM (EST)

Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Defeated Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday invited ridicule when she claimed that a local UPS driver was "devastated" by her loss last month to Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.

"UPS guy just told us he is 'devastated' that they 'stole another election' and asked how he could help," Lake wrote on Twitter. "The Fake News may spin it... Officials behind the Sham Election may lie... But Arizonans get it. They know our Elections are a joke."

Although multiple failed Trump-backed candidates pushed his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, the vast majority of them conceded their races, including Herschel Walker, Don Bolduc, and Doug Mastriano.

Lake, however, has charted a different course and has refused to concede her defeat, while also filing lawsuits against the state of Arizona demanding that she be installed as the election's rightful winner.

Given all this, many Twitter users jumped at the chance to ridicule her and question the veracity of her story about a supposedly distraught UPS driver.

Check out some reactions below.


By Brad Reed

MORE FROM Brad Reed

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Elections Kari Lake Politics Raw Story

Trending Articles from Salon