Kari Lake mocked for story about UPS driver “devastated” that “they stole another election” from her

Defeated Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday invited ridicule when she claimed that a local UPS driver was "devastated" by her loss last month to Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.

"UPS guy just told us he is 'devastated' that they 'stole another election' and asked how he could help," Lake wrote on Twitter. "The Fake News may spin it... Officials behind the Sham Election may lie... But Arizonans get it. They know our Elections are a joke."

Although multiple failed Trump-backed candidates pushed his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, the vast majority of them conceded their races, including Herschel Walker, Don Bolduc, and Doug Mastriano.

Lake, however, has charted a different course and has refused to concede her defeat, while also filing lawsuits against the state of Arizona demanding that she be installed as the election's rightful winner.

Given all this, many Twitter users jumped at the chance to ridicule her and question the veracity of her story about a supposedly distraught UPS driver.

Check out some reactions below.

Did the UPS guy come up to you 'with tears in his eyes'? Sounds like a typical Trumpian fairy tale, ya loser. YOU'RE THE JOKE — Larry Underwood: "Taking A Stand Against Trumpism" (@lau56) December 13, 2022

Didn't happen. Just like the election wasn't stolen. — Nick Murphy (@realnickmurphy) December 13, 2022

Y'all need to follow Herschel Walker's playbook!

1. LOSE!

2. CONCEDE!

3. GO AWAY! — Dori Isaacson (@isaacson_dori) December 13, 2022

Of all the things that didn't happen to you today, this didn't happen to you the most. — D. Lowther (@dlowther715) December 13, 2022

I'd wait until DHL weighs in — Rich Braun (@ActualBraun) December 14, 2022

Was he delivering a tub of Vaseline for your camera lens? — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) December 14, 2022

LEAKED: Photo of Kari Lake's UPS guy pic.twitter.com/LWF9GsCKgq — Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) December 14, 2022