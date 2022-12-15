Ex-Trump lawyer: No doubt Jan. 6 panel will refer my ex-client to DOJ — and evidence “justifies” it

A former White House lawyer who worked under the Trump administration recently offered a grim prognosis of President Donald Trump's legal entanglements.

On Wednesday, December 14, Ty Cobb appeared on CNN with host Erin Burnett where he admitted he believes the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection will ultimately provide a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Since his departure from the White House back in 2018, Cobb has been deeply critical of the former president, and his remarks during the recent CNN appearance were no different.

At one point during the discussion, Burnett, per HuffPost, asked if Cobb had "'any doubt' the committee probing the violence that Trump incited at the U.S. Capitol would refer the ex-POTUS.

"I do not," Cobb admitted. "I think they started out with that as a goal and I think they certainly have put forward evidence that would justify, even in the absence of cross-examination, which I think is an unfortunate product of the committee's constitution, but even without the cross-examination, clearly the evidence they have put forward justifies them to make a criminal referral."

The former White House lawyer went on to highlight that a criminal referral like this might be "largely symbolic" and the DOJ would not be "required to do anything with it."

However, he also added, "I'm sure they will refer the former president."

Watch the video below or at this link.