Giuliani could lose his law license over violating attorney rules in cahoots with Trump's "Big Lie"

According to a bar discipline committee in Washington, D.C, evidence shows that Rudy Giuliani violated "at least one professional rule" during his efforts to assist Trump in his ongoing mission to wrongfully claim himself the victor of the 2020 presidential election.

On December 6, Salon reported on Giuliani's self defense at the D.C bar hearing that ultimately led to the above conclusion. At that hearing "the D.C. Bar accused him of misusing his law license and called for it to be revoked." This comes after a state court in New York suspended Giuliani's license in 2021 for willfully spreading misinformation pertaining to Trump's claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Now there's a good possibility that Giuliani may lose that license for good.

According to Politico, "the three-member disciplinary committee agreed that Giuliani's handling of litigation in Pennsylvania crossed ethical lines." This is in reference to the encouragement for Trump to call for a halt in the certification of the Pennsylvania vote count, which showed Biden in the lead during the 2020 election.

"Mr. Giuliani has testified on several occasions that he believes there was a conspiracy," said D.C. Bar counsel Phil Fox. "There was a conspiracy, and he was the head of it."

Fox, furthering his conclusion as the result of the hearing and surrounding investigation, states "I think the harm that was done is unprecedented. The only sanction that's appropriate for this kind of misconduct is disbarment."

Next steps are for both Fox and Giuliani to "submit written submissions that the committee will consider before issuing a final finding," per Politico's reporting.

Reactions to this development so near to Trump's "big announcement" that he's made some superhero cards of himself lean towards the humorous.

