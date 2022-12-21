Furious Alex Jones rants about "self-fulfilling prophecy" of his downfall after bankruptcy hearing

Alex Jones lashed out at his audience on Tuesday for believing what he said was propaganda from the mainstream media following a bankruptcy hearing.

During his Infowars broadcast, Jones faulted media reports that said he had been stripped of some bankruptcy protections. The broadcaster noted that his attorneys agreed to the court order.

"This place is on the edge of insolvency," he explained. "We are in bankruptcy to try to get through this and to try to minimize the bills. And then a bunch of the audience thinks, 'Well, he's going off air; I'm not going to support him.'"

Jones said that even if a judge granted him a $1.3 million salary, he eventually would not be able to afford food.

"It's a liberating feeling," he continued. "I kind of feel good in this fight that I'm going to get down to the point where I can't buy groceries. That makes me feel actually like I've done my job. I'm actually liking this in a way."

His demeanor darkened as he reflected on the bankruptcy hearing.

"I don't tell lies, you got that?" he exclaimed. "That's my secret! My brain becomes more powerful every day because I've trained myself not to lie to myself, not to lie to my audience and not to lie in front of God!"

Jones also worried that his downfall was a "self-fulfilling prophecy."

"All the fake lawsuits couldn't shut us down, but you decided to believe their propaganda," he said, "and you believe we're going under because the lawyers told you we're going under, the Democrats told you we're going under. And you've decided — some of you — to believe that, so we've gotten less support."

"OK, believe them!" Jones remarked. "It will make it true! Because it's a self-fulfilling prophecy."

"If we were way behind to pay the bills, I could just say, well, it's time to really shut this down," he added. "But that fact that it's just right there! We're almost where we need to be! And we're just almost going to beat these people! It just pisses me off!"

Watch the video below via Infowars.