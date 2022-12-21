“Stop lying”: MTG unleashes 25-part Twitter rant blasting “friends” Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., published a 25-part Twitter rant on Tuesday to criticize fellow Republicans who oppose Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to be Speaker of the House.

Greene's Twitter thread came a day after she attacked Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., for opposing McCarthy. Greene has also said she disagreed with Rep. Matt Gaetz's opposition to McCarthy.

"I'm disappointed my friends would mislead the base and that's a big reason why I'm speaking out," she wrote. "My friends know this and risking the gavel & delaying everything just bc they don't like someone is not only selfish, it's incredibly reckless and dangerous."

She compared her "friends" to "the Never Trumpers [who] were Never Trump just [because] they didn't like him, & that bad attitude cost our country so much."

"Now we have a new Never movement growing, the Never Kevin movement," she lamented. "Just like Never Trump, the Never Kevin's [sic] are Never Kevin because they just don't like him."

"It's time for my friends in the Never Kevin Caucus to stop lying to the base just bc they don't like Kevin McCarthy," Greene concluded. "They do not have a plan and there is no consensus candidate. Sabotaging the country for personal reasons is not brave or righteous, it's selfish and foolish."