“Way over the line”: Ex-prosecutor says Trump lawyer who told Hutchinson to lie faces perjury charge

MSNBC legal analyst Harry Litman on Thursday said that one-time Trump White House ethics lawyer Stefan Passantino could be in real trouble for the pressure he put on Cassidy Hutchinson to "forget" things she knew about former President Donald Trump's actions on January 6th, 2021.

Reacting to newly revealed testimony in which Hutchinson claimed Passantino told her that "the less you remember, the better," Litman said that he was particularly struck by the part of the transcript where Hutchinson said Passantino told her to make "I don't recall" her go-to response if she didn't have a perfect 100-percent memory of an event, on the grounds that she would not be technically lying in that instance.

"When he tells her that, when he counsels her to say that when he knows it's not true, and that is a way over the line," he said. "Not just of ethics but of the criminal law of supporting perjury and obstruction."

Hutchinson delivered explosive testimony this past summer alleging that Trump knew that his supporters were carrying weapons with them when he encouraged them to go to the Capitol, and she also said Trump physically attacked a member of the Secret Service when they would not drive him with his supporters to the Capitol.

Watch the video below or at this link.