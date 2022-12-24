"Lots of reasons" for Trump to be "concerned" after new tax revelations: former federal prosecutor

According to one federal prosecutor, 2023 is shaping up to be a pretty bleak year for Donald Trump as multiple criminal investigations ramp up and new legal woes await him now that his tax returns are being scrutinized.

Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance suggested that it is up in the air if the Department of Justice will indict the former president following multiple criminal referrals from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots, but recent revelations about Trump have opened the door to a multitude of new investigations.

With host Phang asking what Trump can expect in 2023, Vance painted a picture of legal woes for Trump and his family.

"What do you expect from Donald Trump, legally, in the year ahead, both on the Mar-a-Lago documents case and the 1/6 investigation by the DOJ?" Phang prompted.

"I understand how so many people are impatient with the criminal justice system, which seems to move very slowly that I think we're finally at tick-tock for Donald Trump," Vance replied before noting multiple investigations into Trump's actions and suggesting possible defenses his lawyers will likely employ.

"The remarkable thing about Trump's situation is that new information continues to come to light increasingly," she continued. "For instance, we learned this week again about potential tax issues, and we know that the prosecutions in New York that involve his company could also ultimately lead to some sort of personal tax liability."

"So, lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023," she concluded.

Watch below or at the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=_Q4r1Bu5Vh0&feature=emb_logo