Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently shared his brutally honest opinion of former President Donald Trump's influence in the political world.

According to McConnell, it appears Trump's time in the limelight has waned. During an appearance on NBC News this week, McConnell insisted that the former president has created a perspective of Republicans being the type of people who are "nasty and tended toward chaos."

Per HuffPost, the top-ranking Republican lawmaker also weighed in on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, saying "he will no longer be cowed by Trump's endorsements and vowed instead to 'actively' seek 'quality candidates' for 2024."

At one point during the discussion, McConnell shared his opinion of the midterm elections and the decline in support for the Republican Party.

"We lost support that we needed among independents and moderate Republicans, primarily related to the view they had of us as a party — largely made by the former president — that we were sort of nasty and tended toward chaos," McConnell said.

According to the Kentucky lawmaker, Trump's decline in influence is making members of the party "less inclined to accept cards that may be dealt to us," McConnell said.

McConnell admitted what he believes has changed since Trump left office. "Here's what I think has changed: I think the former president's political clout has diminished," McConnell said.

The former president has not issued a response to McConnell's remarks yet.

Watch the video below or at this link: