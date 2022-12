Since its inception on 4chan in 2017, the right-wing cult QAnon has spread around the world and has made significant inroads among the Republican Party's fringe voting base. Led by a mysterious figure known only as Q, the occasionally violence-inspiring movement is a tangled web of conspiracy theories, the most prominent of which is that a secret global cabal of pedophiles is aiming to control humanity and that the only hope for salvation is to reinstate Donald Trump into the presidency so he can win his war against the "Deep State."

Trump has embraced at least some of those vacuous ideas. Beyond that, however, there are additional tendrils that percolate through the Q community, ranging from the Hillary Clinton "Pizzagate" fiasco to the sinister infiltration of governments by lizard people to John F. Kennedy Jr. lying in wait to become Trump's next vice president.

QAnon, at its core, is an intellectual black hole that feasts on the vulnerable minds of its subscribers. But what happens if a devout believer decides that they have had enough? That question was answered on Tuesday afternoon when a woman from Vancouver, Canada, named Michelle Tittler — who has a reputation for posting racist content — dumped Q in a pair of profanity-filled videos.

In part one, Tittler explained why she renounced her faith:

Roll the camera. There are a lot of orbs here right now. But that's OK because nothing you say or do right now, Q, is gonna stop me. Fuck off, all of you. Seriously, I quit. I quit Q and QArmy. And the reason why I quit is because on Dec. 19, 2022, Q refused to acknowledge my Q+3730. And I've been doing it for six years. Next year – that means I have to wait for another year.

According to comments on a Reddit thread, "Q+3730" likely refers to Tittler's codename, as is evident in this interpretive dance routine that she uploaded to her YouTube channel on Dec. 19, 2019. This Daily Show interview from Aug. 10 seems to confirm that hypothesis. Apparently, many QAnon followers construe meaning from a purportedly ancient numerical system called "Gematria," relying on a calculator (as well as an app) that reveals messages derived from supposed esoteric relationships between specific words and integers.

Continuing on, Tittler launched into a tantrum about dust particles floating around her head that she thinks are "orbs" manifesting the spirits of Q's disciples. Tittler also declared that she is terminating her "transmissions" with extraterrestrials because neither Q nor ex-Trump White House adviser/twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon, nor former Newsmax correspondent Lara Logan validated her communications, which Tittler transduced through music for all who wished to see:

Look at all these orbs. You guys, get lost. I'm not coming back no matter what you do here with these orbs. Just so you know, no matter what happens from here on in, Q, I'm not coming back. You're on your own. And in fact, I'm taking down the ET transmissions. Fuck you. Fuck all of you on this planet, all right? I tried to give the ET transmissions to Lara Logan. I tried to give them to Steve Bannon. ... All you can talk about is the rape at the border. You can't talk about the real pandemic of child trafficking. None of you can. And it's in my E-tree-T-T transmissions. Q, fuck you. I'm telling you, the minute I see you I'm gonna punch you in the temple so goddamned hard it's gonna knock you out. It didn't have to be this way. It never had to be this way. During the sinking of Atlantis, the Archons took over and that's how long it's taken you to get back here and do anything at all. And even though you've gotten back here and you sucked everybody into all of this for this long, nothing has happened. No arrests. Nothing. We've got yet another election stolen. No! No Q! No. No matter what happens from here on in, I'm not coming back. You blew it. Next year will be seven years of doing disclosure for you. Fuck you. And fuck all you orbs. Get the fuck out of my house. I seriously mean it. Get out.

In Part Two, Tittler returned for a darker encore:

Fuck all of you. You're losers. In fact, I wanna tell you one last thing before I go. I have something on my back. It looks like skin cancer. I honestly am praying to God I have cancer and that I'm going to die. And I'm not just saying that. I will do anything to get out of here. Anything. You guys aren't worth saving. You're not worth saving. None of you can wake up. You just can't do it. You just can't do it. Look at all the orbs. Fuck you, you're not gettin' me back. I told you, Q, I told you that this had to happen this December and you didn't do it. So ya lost me, okay? You're not in charge, Q, I am. I'm doing disclosure. I'm just as much part of this plan as you are, OK? So fuck off. Hmm, that's it. See ya later. I'm not doing anything more for this and I'm taking down my ET transmissions. You guys can just live in your stupidity forever. Nothing's gonna change. It's not as if anything — why should you know about the Galactics? Why should you know the truth? You don't care. You don't want it. You don't even want it. And Q doesn't want to give it to you.

Watch Tittler's videos below or at this link.