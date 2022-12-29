Paul Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty

David DePape, better known as the man who allegedly broke into the residence of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and violently attacked her husband Paul Pelosi, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and a San Francisco judge has set a trial date of Feb. 23, according to CBS News.

DePape has already pleaded guilty to federal assault and kidnapping charges. He has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, threats to a public official and residential burglary.

DePape is also facing charges from the Justice Department that includes attempting kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull from being attacked by a hammer and according to CBS News, the FBI's evidence includes zip ties found throughout the Pelosi home, as well as a hit list of future victims, including California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, related to Pelosi by marriage and famous movie actor Tom Hanks.

DePape's lawyer stated that he denies all allegations.