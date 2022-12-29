Trump promotes article urging him to run as third-party candidate if GOP dumps him

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday promoted an editorial suggesting that he run as a third-party candidate if the Republican Party does not make him its 2024 presidential nominee.

On his Truth Social website, Trump posted a link to an editorial from the pro-MAGA publication American Greatness in which author Dan Gelernter compared Trump to the late Teddy Roosevelt, whose unsuccessful third-party bid in 1912 handed the White House to Democrat Woodrow Wilson.

Gelernter concedes that Trump running as a third-party candidate in 2024 would likely also hand Democrats the White House, but suggests it would be worth it to teach the Republican Party a lesson about defying its base.

"I have no intention of supporting a Republican Party that manifestly contravenes the desires of its voters," he writes. "The RNC can pretend Trump isn't loved by the base anymore, that he doesn't have packed rallies everywhere he goes. But I'm not buying it: Talk to Republican voters anywhere outside the Beltway, and it is obvious that he is admired and even loved by those who consider themselves 'ordinary' Americans."

To further emphasize this point, Gelernter states later in the editorial that "if the Republican Party thinks it's not big enough for Trump, it's not going to be big enough for me either."

Although Trump was once the overwhelming favorite to be the GOP's 2024 nominee, recent polls have shown him losing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which has caused him to lash out and accuse the polls of being "fake."