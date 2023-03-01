Gaetz flustered after Pentagon official calls him out for citing Chinese “propaganda” to his face

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Tuesday unknowingly cited Chinese propaganda to justify cutting aid to Ukraine during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Gaetz, who recently introduced a resolution proposing the termination of U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine, cited and entered on the record a report from Chinese Community Party-controlled news outlet, The Global Times.

The Washington Post reported that the Global Times was designated as a propaganda outlet by former President Donald Trump's administration.

Gaetz during the hearing questioned Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl on whether the far-right nationalist Azov Battalion in Ukraine was "getting access to U.S. weapons."

"Not that I'm aware of, but if you have information, happy to hear it," Kahl told Gaetz.

Gaetz responded by submitting into the Congressional record the Global Times' article to support his assertion that the Azov Battalion was "getting stuff as far back as 2018."

"I'm sorry, this is the Global Times from China?" Kahl asked.

"No," Gaetz initially said, before conceding: "Well it might be. Yeah, it might be, yeah."

"As a general matter, I don't take Beijing's propaganda at face value," Kahl replied.

"No, no, just tell me if the allegation is true or false," Gaetz insisted.

Kahl explained that he didn't have any evidence one way or another to respond to the claim and reiterated that he does not accept Beijing propaganda "at face value."

"Fair enough, I would agree with that assessment," the Republican lawmaker said.