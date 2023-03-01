Tennessee GOP governor backing anti-drag bill confronted with photo of him in drag

Lee called attempts to conflate the image with assailed drag shows in red states "ridiculous" 

By Gabriella Ferrigine

News Fellow

Published March 1, 2023 10:36AM (EST)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is on the defense as he tries to explain away a recently surfaced high school yearbook photo of him wearing women's clothing, calling attempts to conflate the image with assailed drag shows in red states "ridiculous." 

While answering questions from reporters about a recently proposed bill that would heavily restrict drag performances, an activist asked Lee if he recalled "dressing in drag in 1977."

"What a ridiculous question that is," Lee responded. "Conflating something like that to sexualized entertainment in front of children, which is a very serious question."

Related

George Santos denies report that he was a drag queen — despite his ex-friend releasing photos

This is not the first time photos from the Tennesse governor's past have stirred debate. In 2019, Lee admitted regret for participating in "insensitive" "Old South" fraternity parties and dressing in a Confederate Army uniform when he attended Auburn University. 

The Republican governor is set to sign the legislation, which passed in a GOP-dominated legislature last week, to outlaw "adult cabaret performance" on public property or "in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult." The bill defines an "adult cabaret performance" as "a performance in a location other than an adult cabaret that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Lee's press secretary, Jade Byers, said in a statement that the bill "specifically protects children from obscene, sexualized entertainment, and any attempt to conflate this serious issue with lighthearted school traditions is dishonest and disrespectful to Tennessee families."

The bill comes after a months-long, GOP-led campaign to publicly demonize LGBTQ+ friendly spaces and events as dangerous. The Washington Post reported that House Bill 9 is one of at least 26 bills introduced by Republicans in state legislatures to curb drag events.

Lee also confirmed that he will advance legislation banning transgender youth in Tennessee from receiving gender-affirming healthcare, with House lawmakers voting 77-16 on the bill last week. 

Read more

about the GOP anti-drag crusade


By Gabriella Ferrigine

Gabriella Ferrigine is a news fellow at Salon. She began writing at a young age, inspired by the many books she read as well as the world around her. Originally from the Jersey Shore, she moved to New York City in 2016 to attend Columbia University, where she received her B.A. in English and M.A. in American Studies. Currently, Gabriella is pursuing an M.A. in Magazine Journalism at NYU. Prior to working at Salon, she was a staff writer at NowThis News.

MORE FROM Gabriella Ferrigine

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Aggregate Bill Lee Lgbtq Politics

Trending Articles from Salon