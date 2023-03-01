Tennessee GOP governor backing anti-drag bill confronted with photo of him in drag

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is on the defense as he tries to explain away a recently surfaced high school yearbook photo of him wearing women's clothing, calling attempts to conflate the image with assailed drag shows in red states "ridiculous."

While answering questions from reporters about a recently proposed bill that would heavily restrict drag performances, an activist asked Lee if he recalled "dressing in drag in 1977."

"What a ridiculous question that is," Lee responded. "Conflating something like that to sexualized entertainment in front of children, which is a very serious question."

This is not the first time photos from the Tennesse governor's past have stirred debate. In 2019, Lee admitted regret for participating in "insensitive" "Old South" fraternity parties and dressing in a Confederate Army uniform when he attended Auburn University.

Of course... Tennessee Repub Gov. Bill Lee happily wearing a Confederate uniform at his fraternity's "Old South" party, published in Auburn University's 1980 yearbook. Lee was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order, a fraternity known at the time for its use of Confederate imagery. pic.twitter.com/iLbHhmJJOa — A Republic, If You Can Keep It (@StevenReyCristo) July 12, 2019

The Republican governor is set to sign the legislation, which passed in a GOP-dominated legislature last week, to outlaw "adult cabaret performance" on public property or "in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult." The bill defines an "adult cabaret performance" as "a performance in a location other than an adult cabaret that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration."

Lee's press secretary, Jade Byers, said in a statement that the bill "specifically protects children from obscene, sexualized entertainment, and any attempt to conflate this serious issue with lighthearted school traditions is dishonest and disrespectful to Tennessee families."

BREAKING: This image from 1977 is reportedly of Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee dressed in drag. There would be absolutely nothing wrong with this, except for the fact that Bill Lee is about to sign a bill that will ban and criminalize drag in the state. The image is… https://t.co/zzHMzCqJoZ pic.twitter.com/2tGWMa3w1P — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 27, 2023

The bill comes after a months-long, GOP-led campaign to publicly demonize LGBTQ+ friendly spaces and events as dangerous. The Washington Post reported that House Bill 9 is one of at least 26 bills introduced by Republicans in state legislatures to curb drag events.

Lee also confirmed that he will advance legislation banning transgender youth in Tennessee from receiving gender-affirming healthcare, with House lawmakers voting 77-16 on the bill last week.