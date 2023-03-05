Ina Garten’s new kitchen renovation is just as dreamy as we imagined—take a peek

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Anyone who has watched an episode of Barefoot Contessa is familiar with the bright and airy kitchen in Ina Garten's beautiful East Hampton shingled barn where the show is filmed. On the other side of the property, though, is a lesser photographed (but equally stunning) farmhouse-style house where the acclaimed cookbook author and TV personality has lived with her husband, Jeffrey, since the '90s. It is rare that fans get a peek inside the residence, but earlier this week, Garten blessed her Instagram followers with photos of her newly renovated kitchen, a project she took on during the pandemic.

It has been over two decades since she did a kitchen refresh, and to say we love it would be an understatement. The entire aesthetic is just as elegant and inviting as her cooking, with warm neutrals, crisp whites, and cozy natural materials straight out of a Diane Keaton movie. Like Ina herself, it feels familiar and fabulous, yet not over the top.

Flipping through the images, you will find her signature elevated, comfortable style imbued throughout. She started with her "dream pantry," which she adorned with blue and white porcelain vases, patinaed wooden bowls, rattan serveware, and the signature white dishes she's collected over the years.

In center stage is her beloved Lacanche stove: Ina appears to have opted for the Sully range in Anthracite with brass trim, gas burners, one electric oven, and one gas oven. Charming copper and stainless steel All-Clad pots hang above the range, and a cream enamel Le Creuset Dutch Oven sits on top.

Ina also shared an image of her kitchen corner vignette, where titles like Buvette and The Lost Kitchen share shelf space with her rainbow of eponymous cookbooks. She decided on Calacatta Gold marble for the countertop, she said in a comment, thanks to its "movement and energy." (Sealers have improved to make marble a terrific choice for the busy home cook, she added.) Six food photographs from Staley Wise Gallery in New York City hang above the counter, completing the cozy corner.

Perhaps the most notable and prized element of Ina's flawless redesign is the great view of the property. Behind the towering branches and bright purple anemones gracing the countertop are French doors which open up into her storied lush gardens, from where she has been known to pick fresh tomatoes, herbs, and flowers for her recipes and table decor.

We could not imagine a kitchen better-suited for Queen Ina, and we look forward to seeing more.