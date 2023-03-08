Fox News caught editing out Trump’s brag that he would have let Putin “take over” parts of Ukraine

Fox News was caught editing out former President Donald Trump's boast that he would have negotiated an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by allowing the Kremlin to "take over" parts of the country.

Trump during a Monday radio interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity said that Russia "took over nothing" while he was in office but was going for the "whole enchilada" with President Joe Biden in the White House. Trump claimed that had he still been in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin "would have never done it."

"That's without even negotiating a deal. I could have negotiated," he said. "At worst, I could've made a deal to take over something, there are certain areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly, but you could've worked a deal."

But when Hannity aired his "exclusive" conversation with the former president on his Fox News show later that evening, Trump's comment about letting Putin "take over" parts of Ukraine was edited out, as flagged by The Daily Beast.

"I could have negotiated," Trump says in the clip, before the video fast-forwards to a different part of the interview in which Trump complained about China.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The clips aired on Fox News also excluded Trump's conspiracy theory that "so many more people are dying than is being reported" in Ukraine while repeating that this "would have never happened" if he was still in office.

The former president has also said in an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network that peace "can be negotiated within 24 hours" by saying "things" that "will guarantee that this war will end immediately."