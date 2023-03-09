Comedian who called AOC a "big booty Latina" sues after she blocks him on Twitter

A comedian named Alex Stein filed a lawsuit against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday claiming that her blocking him on Twitter violates his constitutional rights.

The incident that led to AOC blocking Stein took place last summer when he yelled out to her outside the U.S. Capitol calling her a "big booty Latina."

In a clip of the exchange, which AOC shared to her own Twitter account shortly after it occurred and then removed as to not give Stein further attention, he stands in close proximity to her as she's walking up the Capitol steps saying "She wants to kill babies but she's still beautiful," before launching into further commentary on her looks.

"You look very beautiful in that dress," Stein says in the clip, which is posted below. "You look very sexy. Look at that booty!"

Visibly confused over what's taking place, AOC is seen walking over to Stein, flashing the peace sign for his video and then moving on.

"I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I'll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today," she later commented on Twitter.

In coverage of the lawsuit by CNBC, they highlight that it "cites a federal appeals court decision that ruled against then-President Donald Trump, saying he violated the constitutional rights of several people by blocking them from following him on Twitter."

In a statement from Stein he says that he has no hard feelings for AOC and isn't seeking monetary damages, he just really wants her to unblock him so he can "communicate with her."

"I literally have a live show in Austin during SXSW all because I called AOC a big booty Latina…life is weird," Stein tweeted on Thursday, amidst numerous shares of press coverage pertaining to his lawsuit.