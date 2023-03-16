Princess Diana’s brother trashes Trump boast: “She clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure”

Princess Diana's brother on Wednesday refuted former President Donald Trump's claim that his late sister wanted to "kiss his arse."

Trump next month is releasing a $99 book including 150 letters to the former president from prominent leaders and celebrities, including Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my ass," Trump told Breitbart while promoting the book earlier this month.

Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, hit back at Trump over the claim.

"Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to 'kiss his arse,' since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York - she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure," he wrote on Twitter.

Trump in 1997, just months after Princess Diana's death, bragged in a radio interview that he "could have" had sex with the royal but only if she passed an HIV test.

He later told radio host Howard Stern in 2000 that he would have slept with Princess Diana "without even hesitation."

"I tell you what," Trump said, "I think she's magnificent. Lady Di was truly a woman with great beauty. I've seen her a couple of times. She was really beautiful, and people didn't realize that beautiful. She was supermodel beautiful. She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing."

Longtime British journalist Selina Scott wrote in 2015 that Trump showered Princess Diana with flowers after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

"Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife," Scott wrote. "As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her."

Scott wrote that Princess Diana told her about Trump's actions during a private dinner.

"What am I going to do?" Scott recalled Diana asking her. "He gives me the creeps."