“He’s very anxious”: Maggie Haberman says Trump “does not want to face getting arrested”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said Sunday that former President Donald Trump is "very anxious" about the looming potential indictment in Manhattan over his alleged role in the 2016 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump over the weekend wrote on Truth Social that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday and called for his supporters to "protest."

"He's very anxious about the prospect of being indicted for a couple of reasons," Haberman said during an appearance on CNN Sunday.

Many of Trump's supporters have suggested that criminal charges may actually boost Trump in his 2024 presidential bid but Haberman said that has not assuaged the former president.

"Yes, two things can be true at once. He is aware that there are reasons to believe this could help him politically … But he does not want to face getting arrested, which is what happens when you get indicted. You get fingerprinted. You get brought in. You have to ask for bail. None of that is something that he is excited about," Haberman said.

Haberman, who has covered Trump for years, said that his team is "preparing for a huge blitz politically to push back on the Manhattan district attorney" but added that she does not believe Trump's call for his supporters to protest was part of a "grand plan."

"He did it, and a bunch of his aides were surprised by it," Haberman said. "But I do think that that is separate from what you're going to see legally. And while I know that his folks are suggesting this as a weak case, they don't actually know what the evidence is."