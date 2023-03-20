Right-wing host calls for military to execute Obama if Trump is indicted

Barack Obama (Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)
Far-right broadcaster Pete Santilli called on members of the military to execute former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice if former President Donald Trump is arrested. 

Trump in a lengthy rant on Truth Social over the weekend claimed he would be arrested in connection to the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final stretch of the 2016 presidential campaign. 

Santilli responded on his show by calling for Trump's supporters in the military to rise up and round up Obama and his former administration officials and shoot them against a "concrete wall."

"Get the military, whatever few are left that are gonna side with the people. You military personnel and you people with guns and badges and law enforcement will succumb to the will of the people," Santilli said in a clip flagged by Right Wing Watch.

"And ultimately, we demand, we absolutely demand that the criminals, the criminals in this country, if you want them held accountable, the criminals are Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Susan Rice," he continued. "This entire criminal cabal that came about as a result of the murder of John F. Kennedy, the people that perpetrated the murder of John F. Kennedy, rise up to that."

"Military, join us and put all of them up against a concrete wall...and do what we must do to save not just our country, the entire world," he pleaded.


