"An unforgettable talent": The cast and crew of "The Wire" reflect on the legacy of Lance Reddick

A week ago today, we lost Lance Reddick, a true legend. More importantly to me, he was a Baltimore legend.

Reddick, known for his roles in "Fringe," "John Wick" and "The Wire," died in his apartment last Friday. I was fortunate enough to meet him a few times and amazed at how different he was from some of his most memorable characters, which is why his work is so important to me. He was an actor's actor, a true talent with remarkable range.

True "Wire" fans know that before Reddick played Lt. Cedric Daniels on "The Wire," he played Fran Boyd's boyfriend Marvin on "The Corner." Daniels was a straight-laced cop with a complicated past. Marvin was a guy Fran Boyd met in rehab, who signed up to be a fellow soldier with her on the road to sobriety; however, he fell off the wagon and tried to drag her down with him. Reddick was spectacular in both roles.

What many true "Wire" fans don't know about Reddick is that he initially read for the role of Bubbles, played by Andre Royo. We loved Royo's portrayal of Bubbles in "The Wire," so it's tough imagining another person playing the part.

But it was almost Reddick. I learned this during a writing session with one of the creators of "The Wire," former Baltimore City Public Schools teacher and retired police officer Ed Burns. We would often be the first two people in the office. There, he would school me on how everything used to be in the streets back in the day, and I would happily listen, as I quickly learned that Burns was a walking encyclopedia. In between some of his rants, I would poach him for old "Wire" stories.

"You know Andre wasn't the original Bubbles," Burns told me one morning.

"Yeah, right," I replied, "Dre was meant for that role. He crushed it."

"He was such a profound energy — it was almost like watching an eagle or a lion walk amongst men."

"He did, but Lance Reddick, who played Daniels, was the guy I had in mind because the informant who the Bubbles character is based on looks just like Lance," he said. "Same build and all."

Initially, I laughed, but I would come to realize that Reddick had the acting chops to do anything. We all witnessed this over the years.

As a community, we're going to miss Reddick and his work. In honor of his memory, I asked some of the producers, cast and crew members of "The Wire" to reflect on his legacy.

The following comments have been lightly edited for clarity.

"What I remember about working with Lance is how curious he was. He showed a genuine interest in every person he met, whether a fellow actor, a producer or a neighbor on location. And he didn't need a reason to be kind — he just was." — Nina K. Noble, executive producer

"With a massive amount of 'I run sh*t' swag, Lance embodied Black excellence in all of his characters, and we felt his vulnerability and humanity equally as much. His generosity of spirit as a kind, warm-hearted father and husband will endure in the hearts and minds of his family and artistic community forever." ­— Chad Coleman, Dennis "Cutty" Wise

"He was such a profound energy — it was almost like watching an eagle or a lion walk amongst men. Although we never had scenes together, all my encounters with him were extremely genuine, and he always had kind things to say. Being able to see him in an environment was a rare opportunity I will never take for granted." ­­— Nathan Corbett, Donut

"Lance Reddick was a powerful human being. Lance could walk in a room and wouldn't even have to say anything — you just felt his positive energy. He was always such an amazing warm-hearted brother, who always gave me great advice about this business. He will truly be missed." — Tray Chaney, Malik "Poot" Carr

"A scholar and a gentleman, an exceptional artist, but an even better friend. I'll miss Lance dearly, and so will the world." — Julito McCullum, Namond Brice

"Lance was a beautiful soul and an unforgettable talent. What I will remember most about him is that he was always kind. Always." — Jermaine Crawford, Duquan "Dukie" Weems

"Lance was always such a calm presence, a gentle soul, polite and a consummate professional. I was so shocked and saddened — as was everyone — to learn of his sudden and all too soon transition from this life. Truly a loss. 'The Wire' equals family — ask anyone who worked that show." — Dona Gibson, costume designer

"Lance was a delightful person, so very gifted and so very smart. As an actor, he was powerful, truthful, simple and direct. He was an absolute joy to work with and to be around. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Peace and love." — Delaney Williams, Sgt. Jay Landsman

"An avid dog lover, he wore the most serious face as Daniels, but he always used to light up when he talked about what he loved: video games and his family. Long live Lance." — DaJuan Prince, Snot Boogie and costume designer