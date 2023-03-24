"She remains angry": Melania reportedly not sweating Trump's possible arrest in Stormy Daniels case

Former President Donald Trump is awaiting a possible indictment over an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, but his wife is uninterested in discussing it.

Despite the legal troubles her husband might face, Melania Trump is going on with her life at their Palm Beach home, a source told People.

"Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," the source told the outlet.

However, the source says Melania Trump is far from supportive of her husband's role in the alleged affair. Daniels claimed that her extramarital affair with the former president happened just four months after his wife gave birth to their son Barron in 2006.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source told People. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."

The source also mentioned that Melania has been upset about the accusations since 2018 when the Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump sent a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 presidential election so she wouldn't talk about their alleged affair.

Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of the affair, but Cohen later admitted to The New York Times that there was a payment made to Daniels, a "private transaction" that Trump never reimbursed him for.

Melania Trump, the source tells People, "wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight."

Melania and Donald Trump live in separate quarters of their Mar-a-Lago estate, the source says, but they are still often seen attending events and dinners at the club.

"She does very well with all of her socializing duties," the source added. "They still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don't spend that much time together."

The source says that Melania Trump keeps busy with her mom, dad, and son Barron, who turned 17 on Monday.

"Barron is a sweet boy who has a loving family around him," the source said. "He is older now and handsome. His mom is protective of him but he is free around Mar-a-Lago. They are low-key with their socializing."

The source also added that the family likely still celebrated Barron Trump's birthday despite Trump's looming indictment decision, claiming, "they would not skip his birthday over legal issues."

If the former president is indicted, another Palm Beach source told People that Melania will be fine.

"Melania loves the beautiful weather and resort town atmosphere of Palm Beach," the source said. "She is happy when she is in Palm Beach. She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of."