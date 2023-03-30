Democrat Stacey Plaskett throws document back in "mansplaining" Republican's face during hearing

Democratic Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett slammed Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., after he tried to "mansplain" a document during a hearing by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Johnson tried to enter a letter into the record from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in which he decried "political violence."

"Another thing we can't examine because he's not here," Plaskett said in frustration after Jordan came under fire from Democrats for refusing to let them question witnesses.

"You can examine it. It's a document," Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Plaskett.

"No, examine him for what he wrote and the intent behind it," Plaskett replied.

Johnson then walked over to Plaskett's chair to hand her the letter. She was visibly shocked at the gesture and immediately walked over to return the document to Johnson, almost throwing it at him.

"Wow. A Republican Congressman just [tried] mansplaining Del. Stacey Plaskett during a hearing by giving her a document & she literally walked it back over to him," tweeted Democratic pundit Victor Shi. "Stacey Plaskett isn't holding back any punches with Republicans & it's absolutely glorious."