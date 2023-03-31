"They've gone too far," says Trump on Truth Social

Since news spread yesterday of Trump's indictment, the former president has been keeping a running monologue on Truth Social, his sounding board of choice, railing against the "radical left Democrats" and anyone else he blames for his whirlwind of legal troubles.

Pounding it out in all caps, as is his way, Trump logged on late Friday afternoon to write "THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE LIED, CHEATED, AND STOLEN IN THEIR MANIACAL OBSESSION TO "GET TRUMP," BUT NOW THEY'VE GONE TOO FAR, INDICTING A TOTALLY INNOCENT MAN IN AN ACT OF OBSTRUCTION AND BLATANT ELECTION INTERFERENCE. HOW MUCH MORE ARE AMERICAN PATRIOTS EXPECTED TO TAKE???…AND ALL OF THIS WHILE OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!"

Earlier in the day, Trump focused the airing of his grievances on Justice Juan Merchan, who is expected to preside over his arraignment next week in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to New York Post.

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME. His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors," Trump wrote, flubbing Merchan's name.

AS NYP points out, "Merchan presided over the trial in Manhattan Supreme Court, which ended in a conviction of two Trump Organization companies on a number of charges for criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records."

"NEW CRIME STATISTICS ARE OUT IN MANHATTAN, THE PLACE REIGNED OVER BY RADICAL LEFT, SOROS BACKED, DISTRICT ATTORNEY—ALVIN BRAGG," Trump scream-types. "THE NUMBERS ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER….BUT, AT LEAST HE CAN TELL HIS TRUMP HATING WIFE AND FRIENDS THAT HE IS GOING AFTER THE VERY SUCCESSFUL 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. MAGA!"