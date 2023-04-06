"If a petty HOA complaint were a person": New Yorkers hit back at MTG for calling NYC "disgusting"

After spending just one day in New York City, during which she was heckled to leave her own rally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., trashed the city in a rant on Fox News.

Greene made an appearance in New York to protest former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday but left after just a few minutes when a crowd of protestors told her she and her MAGA crew were not welcome in their city.

During a Wednesday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the congresswoman was prompted to rip apart the predominantly liberal city.

"Mayor [Eric] Adams described New York as 'his home,'" Carlson said. "How did his home look? Pretty neat and tidy?"

"No, his home is disgusting. I compare it to what I call Gotham City," Greene said, referring to the fictional crime-ridden city in the Batman comics.

"The streets are filthy, they're covered with people basically dying on drugs. They can't even stand up; they're falling over," she continued. "There's so much crime in the city, I can't comprehend how people live there. It was repulsive, it smells bad. I think it's a terrible place."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slammed Greene over the comments.

"If a petty HOA (homeowners association) were a person," the New York congresswoman tweeted.

"If anyone went on TV and talked about a rural area like this, it'd be gloves off - and deservedly so. This is no different," Cortez added, pointing out Greene's hypocrisy. "If she doesn't like the greatest city in the United States, that's her problem."

"Marjorie Taylor Greene went through a war zone on her Escalade ride from her midtown five star hotel to the courthouse and then to JFK airport," mocked journalist Emma Vigeland.

"Guess which state Marjorie Taylor Greene describes as a crime-ridden hellscape?" tweeted Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, with an infographic of homicide rates in the 50 states.

CBS News anchor Chris Wragge slammed the exchange between Greene and Carlson, writing "neither one welcome here."