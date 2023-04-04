Marjorie Taylor Greene flees her own Trump indictment rally after being drowned out by hecklers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., headlined a Trump indictment rally in Manhattan on Tuesday but she didn't stay very long after her brief speech was drowned out by hecklers.

Pro- and anti-Trump protesters congregated in Manhattan hours before former President Donald Trump's arraignment. Greene headlined the pro-Trump rally, which was organized by the New York Young Republican Club, per The New York Times.

Projecting through a megaphone, Greene, a longtime Trump ally, was barely audible in a sea of protestors and media.

"We are here to peacefully protest against the persecution of an innocent man. Not just any innocent man, this is the former president of the United States of America," Greene said to the crowd.

"We're the party that wants to protect the lives of the unborn, we're the party of male and female, two genders only," Greene continued. "We're the party of secure borders. We're the party that will bring peace to the world like President Trump did, not World War III, like Joe Biden is doing."

"This is election interference," she added. "DA Alvin Bragg, he is a tool for the Democrats, he's trying to hijack the 2024 election. This should never happen in America ... They will come after you tomorrow."

Trump and his supporters have leveled harsh criticism at Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney spearheading the investigation into Trump's role in the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Politico reported that Greene was only present for about ten minutes, before being whisked away by NYPD.

Also briefly present was Rep. George Santos, R-NY, the notorious liar facing numerous investigations himself.

"I wanted to support the president because this is unprecedented, and this is a bad day for democracy," Santos told reporters. "This starts a precedent of what's to stop the next prosecutor in two years to do the same thing to Joe Biden and moving on every four years."

"This cheapens the judicial system, not good for America," he added.

Santos, likewise, did not stay long.

Following her brief presence at the rally, Greene compared Trump to Jesus and Nelson Mandela during a backseat interview with RSBN's Brian Glenn, who she is dating.

"President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government," she said. "There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments. And it's beginning today in New York City. And I just can't believe it's happening. But I'll always support him. He's done nothing wrong. He's done everything right."

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., also appeared at the dueling protests to call out Greene.

"Go back to your district. What are you doing here? You're here for politics, you're here because you want to be VP," he shouted. "You're here for your own nonsense."