“They said I’m sorry”: Trump claims court workers were “actually crying” during his arraignment

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that "people were actually crying" when he was arraigned in Manhattan last week.

Trump, who has a long dubious history of spinning tales about "big, strong" men crying around him, claimed in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson that workers were in tears and apologized to him as he was processed. Trump later pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsification of business records in connection to hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign.

"They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I'll tell you people were crying," Trump told Carlson.

"People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It's a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I'm sorry," he claimed.

Video footage from the court house showed numerous stone-faced court officers around the courtroom. At one point, staff refused to even hold the door open for Trump as he walked to face a judge.

"The only thing we have on the video are the NYPD officers letting the door slam on Trump," MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell quipped on Tuesday. "They won't even hold the door for him. We don't see any tears in that video."

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also mocked Trump over the far-fetched claim on Tuesday.

"Yeah. No, no they were actually laughing they were sometimes that looks like crying you know sometimes you laugh hard enough it turns into crying but it starts as laughing, and then can you imagine this man thinks people were crying because he got in trouble for golf course humping a porn star it's mind-boggling and it never stops," he quipped.