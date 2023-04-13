DeSantis to sign ban on most abortions over 6-weeks

Republicans beat out Democrat opposition on a new abortion ban that will take effect in Florida, limiting the terminating of most pregnancies to under 6-weeks, with the only exceptions being early pregnancies (up until 15 weeks) caused by rape or incest.

According to NBC News, "final passage came after a marathon floor hearing in the state House, which passed the proposal largely along party lines in a 70-40 vote after the Senate passed it on April 3." The bill will now be handed off to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is prepared to sign it through.

". . . We're for constitutional carry, we're for pro-life," DeSantis said back in February. "I've urged the legislature to work, to produce good stuff, and we will sign."

As NBC points out in their coverage, there's a risk of such a strict ban proving to be unpopular in DeSantis' possible run for presidency in 2024, but that did little to sway his leanings in the matter.

During Thursday's hearing, protestors gathered in the Florida Capitol building, as evidenced in the clip below, and the public viewing galleries to the House floor were closed off after angered advocates threw paper inside.

"Florida Republicans just passed the most extreme abortion ban in Florida history," Tweeted Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, along with a lengthy statement. "This is an incredibly sad and painful day for our state but we will not stop, or be deterred in the fight for reproductive justice and personal freedom."

In response to the near-total abortion ban, screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer shared an image to Twitter giving an example of what a 6-week pregnancy looks like, roughly the tip of a finger.