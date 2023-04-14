Excerpted from "The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook" by Erin Browne. Copyright © 2023 by Erin K. Browne. Photos by Harper Point Photography. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

Sitting down to supper at the Front Porch Café feels like visiting your Mamaw's house on a Saturday afternoon. Try serving this dish over a bed of Creamy Mashed Potatoes with some simple buttered corn and a Garlic Cheddar Biscuit.

Buy the book here!

Served at: Front Porch Café, Showstreet

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

Country-Fried Steak with White Pepper Gravy

Yields 04 servings Prep Time 05 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes

Ingredients For Country-Fried Steak: 4 (8-ounce) cube steaks, pounded 1/4" thick 1 1/2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 1 cup whole milk 2 large eggs 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour 1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper 3/4 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon onion powder 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1 cup canola oil For White Pepper Gravy: 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 2 1/2 cups whole milk 2 teaspoons ground black pepper 3/4 teaspoon salt Directions To make Country-Fried Steak: Pat steaks dry with paper towels and season both sides with salt and pepper. In a shallow container with a wide bottom, whisk milk with eggs. In a second shallow container with a wide bottom, stir together flour, cayenne pepper, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder. Dredge a steak in flour mixture on both sides, shake off excess, then dip both sides in egg mixture, letting excess drip back into container. Dredge once more in flour mixture and place on a clean work surface. Repeat with remaining steaks. Fry Method: In a large cast iron skillet fitted with a thermometer, add oil 1/4" deep and set over medium heat. Heat oil to 375°F. Working in batches, fry steaks 6 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through, flipping halfway through. Transfer to a large plate lined with paper towels. Oven Method: Preheat oven to 400°F. Place an oven- safe metal rack over a large baking sheet and spray generously with cooking spray. Place coated steaks on rack and spray flour coating lightly with cooking spray. Bake 12 minutes, flip steaks, and bake 10 more minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. To make White Pepper Gravy: In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter. Sprinkle flour onto butter and whisk to form a paste. Increase heat to medium and drizzle in milk while whisking constantly to prevent lumps. Add pepper and salt to pan and continue whisking occasionally until gravy has thickened, about 5 minutes. Spoon over Country-Fried Steak and serve.

Excerpted from The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook by Erin Browne. Copyright © 2023 by Erin K. Browne. Photos by Harper Point Photography. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

Salon Food writes about stuff we think you'll like. While our editorial team independently selected these products, Salon has affiliate partnerships, so making a purchase through our links may earn us a commission.