Excerpted from The Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook by Erin Browne. Copyright © 2023 by Erin K. Browne. Photos by Harper Point Photography. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

Seasoned Dollywood lovers will tell you that if you have to pick just one lunch item in the park, go for this blue ribbon award–winning fried chicken sandwich! This noteworthy sandwich contains chicken breast that is marinated in pickle juice. When making this sandwich at home, finish it off with your favorite condiments, such as mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, Thousand Island dressing, or barbecue sauce! Enjoy with a side of fries for the full park experience.

Served at: Grandstand Café, Country Fair

Frannie's Famous Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Yields 02 servings Prep Time 2 hours 10 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes

Ingredients 2 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1/2 cup buttermilk 1 cup dill pickle juice, divided 1/4 cup cornstarch 2 large eggs 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 3/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 2 teaspoons confectioners' sugar 1 quart canola oil (for fry method) 2 large hamburger buns, toasted 2 large slices ripe globe tomato 4 medium leaves green leaf lettuce Directions Place chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap. Use flat side of a meat tenderizer to pound until breasts are of even thickness. In a gallon-sized zip-top bag, add buttermilk and 2/3 cup pickle juice. Place chicken breasts in liquid so they are fully submerged. Seal bag and refrigerate 2 hours. In a shallow, flat-bottomed container, add cornstarch. In a second shallow, flat-bottomed container, whisk eggs with remaining 1/3 cup pickle juice. In a third shallow, flat-bottomed container, stir together flour, salt, pepper, and sugar. Remove chicken from marinade and let excess drip back into bag. Dredge in cornstarch, coating both sides, and shake off excess. Dip chicken into egg mixture, letting excess drip back into container. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, making sure both sides are fully coated, and set onto a clean work surface. Fry Method: In a wide sauté pan fitted with a thermometer over medium heat, add oil 11/2" deep. Heat to 375°F. Fry chicken 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F. Use tongs to transfer to a large plate lined with paper towels. Oven Method: Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a metal oven-safe rack over a medium baking sheet and spray generously with cooking spray. Place chicken on rack, leaving room between each piece, and spray flour coating lightly with cooking spray. Bake 30 minutes, flipping halfway through or until golden and cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F. Serve chicken on toasted buns topped with tomato and lettuce

